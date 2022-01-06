Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 189,066 shares of company stock worth $1,554,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ondas during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

