Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ORAN stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orange by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $192,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

