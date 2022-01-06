O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $654.89.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $685.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $659.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

