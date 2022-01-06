Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OGN opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $3,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $4,522,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

