Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 192.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.