Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in December

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.6 days.

OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $$22.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $26.16.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.