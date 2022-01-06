Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after buying an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 420,691 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $7,244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth $6,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

