Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 97.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 16.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

