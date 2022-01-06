PAC Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $52.80 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.80 million and $326,316.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010385 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016877 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,953,803,249 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

