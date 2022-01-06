Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.89.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 744,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.