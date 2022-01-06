Pancake Bunny Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $496,516.27 and approximately $656,435.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

