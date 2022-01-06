Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $45.07 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.49 or 0.00033759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.12 or 0.07874445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00076437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.00 or 0.99998850 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,079 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

