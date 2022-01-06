Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $40,454,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $744,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,835. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.