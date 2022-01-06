Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after acquiring an additional 85,534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 478,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 920,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,399,000 after buying an additional 145,822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.85. 40,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,312. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.