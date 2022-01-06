Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 141000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.91.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

