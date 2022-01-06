Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.25. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNBK. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 86,332 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

