Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $1,154,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $196.07. The company had a trading volume of 399,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,175. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

