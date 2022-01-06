PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.21. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

