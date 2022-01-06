PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $224.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $278.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.36.

PayPal stock opened at $187.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.43 and its 200-day moving average is $251.21. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

