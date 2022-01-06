PB Bankshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:PBBK) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th

PB Bankshares’ (NASDAQ:PBBK) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 11th. PB Bankshares had issued 2,777,250 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,772,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBBK opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. PB Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

