Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.