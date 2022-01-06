Peanut (NUX) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $265,137.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

