PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 191.2% from the November 30th total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PED stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 58,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $65,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.