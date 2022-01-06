Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,360,420.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

PINS stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

