Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.12.

DPZ stock opened at $520.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

