Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

