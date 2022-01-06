Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $455.76 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.62. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

