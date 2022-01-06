Pendal Group Ltd Sells 681 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $210.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $145.25 and a 52-week high of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average is $198.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

