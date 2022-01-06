Peninsula Wealth LLC Invests $230,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 0.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,995. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

