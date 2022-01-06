PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 99.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.1%.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

