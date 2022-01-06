PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

PFSI opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

