Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $624.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $718.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

