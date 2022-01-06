Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $133,218,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 485.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $494.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

