Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $256,370,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

