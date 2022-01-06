Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.98 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

