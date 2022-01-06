Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 160 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $379.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.83.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

