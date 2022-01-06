Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

