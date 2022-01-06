Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.75. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

