Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

