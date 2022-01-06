Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 193.3% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 252,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $527.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $630.14 and a 200 day moving average of $623.54. The company has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.76.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

