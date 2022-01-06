Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Price Down 2%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 3,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

