Peter M. Graham Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 144,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.