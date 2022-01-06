Peter M. Graham Sells 1,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 144,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 138.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

