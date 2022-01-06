Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Up 41.1% in December

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 35.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PTPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%.

In other Petros Pharmaceuticals news, Director John D. Shulman bought 1,661,807 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John D. Shulman bought 500,000 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.