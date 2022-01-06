PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 265,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 228,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

About PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.