Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 928 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.