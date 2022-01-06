Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 954,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEYUF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

PEYUF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 70,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

