P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 43.4% in December

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in P&F Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in P&F Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.67. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

