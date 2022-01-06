PFG Advisors Has $237,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.