PFG Advisors Sells 4,650 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08.

