PFG Advisors Takes $210,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $572.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $656.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,922 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

